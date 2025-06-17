Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 21,713 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 119.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,713 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 464.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3,005.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,821,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,277,100.62. The trade was a 10.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 223,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $3,796,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 466,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,931,316. The trade was a 32.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

