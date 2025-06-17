Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 2,522 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,265,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,411,000 after purchasing an additional 679,471 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $616,824,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,766,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,703,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,915,000 after acquiring an additional 207,810 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.80.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

