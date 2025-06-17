Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 5,775 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 185,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 835.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VTIP stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.