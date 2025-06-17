Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Argus lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 4.5%

NYSE:CMG opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.