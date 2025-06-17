Brighton Jones LLC Buys 268 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,451 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 786,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,671 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 285,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,259,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 89.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.00. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

