Brighton Jones LLC Buys 3,438 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,539.17. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently -16.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.