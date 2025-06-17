Brighton Jones LLC Buys 428 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,022 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $175.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.73. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

