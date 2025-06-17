Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 630.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.16. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.