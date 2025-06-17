Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $215.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.08. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The stock has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.81%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

