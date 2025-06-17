Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Capital Corp CO grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. High Probability Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 287,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $123.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $99.48 and a 52-week high of $127.15.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

