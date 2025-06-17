Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1,263.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 85,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 11.6% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 182.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price objective on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Sealed Air stock opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.37. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

