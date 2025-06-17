Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,412,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, China Renaissance cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,562 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $393,458.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,202,341.98. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,904 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,124. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

