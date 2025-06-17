Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,217,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,351,506,000 after buying an additional 99,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,222,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,051,807,000 after buying an additional 182,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,714,677,000 after buying an additional 129,071 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,550,226,000 after buying an additional 192,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Eaton by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,207,000 after buying an additional 368,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.78.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $337.95 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

