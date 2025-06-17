Brighton Jones LLC Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA opened at $471.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.25 and a 200-day moving average of $396.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $491.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Argus lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.22.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

