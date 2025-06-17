Brighton Jones LLC Has $885,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MPC opened at $166.78 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $183.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.