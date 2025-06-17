Brighton Jones LLC Has $914,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Prologis alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

Prologis Stock Down 0.5%

Prologis stock opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.