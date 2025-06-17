Brighton Jones LLC Has $964,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.