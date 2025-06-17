Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Lam Research by 944.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 294,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,291,000 after purchasing an additional 266,527 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,401.1% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 70,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 65,780 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 293,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,296,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

