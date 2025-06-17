Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,974,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,414,446,000 after buying an additional 1,814,821 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,530,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,717,000 after purchasing an additional 162,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,348,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $370,013,000 after purchasing an additional 132,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,761,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after purchasing an additional 352,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.42.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $3,153,025.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,681.56. This represents a 41.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $467,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,320. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,192 shares of company stock valued at $46,303,128 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $131.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.40. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

