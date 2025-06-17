Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 533,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

