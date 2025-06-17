Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $345.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dbs Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.