Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $119.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.15. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.15.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $211,840.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,931.02. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

