Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 465 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 47,985 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6%

TRV opened at $265.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.07. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $277.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 12,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total transaction of $3,307,026.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,411.31. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 6,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.71, for a total transaction of $1,683,042.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

