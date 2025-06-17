Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 262,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after buying an additional 40,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,687,000 after buying an additional 201,747 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

