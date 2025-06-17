Brighton Jones LLC Sells 146 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $249.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.17 and its 200 day moving average is $107.20.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

