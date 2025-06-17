Brighton Jones LLC Sells 239 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of ERJ opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio is 1.85%.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

