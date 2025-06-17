Brighton Jones LLC Sells 45 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $556.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $535.62 and a 200-day moving average of $556.85. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.