Brighton Jones LLC Sells 780 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,726,000 after buying an additional 3,908,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $223,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in DocuSign by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,158,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,118,000 after buying an additional 1,442,639 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,754,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,642,000 after buying an additional 1,205,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DOCU. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

DocuSign Trading Up 2.2%

DocuSign stock opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $1,306,582.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,485.98. This represents a 16.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,827.85. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,276. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

