Brighton Jones LLC Sells 9,052 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,052 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.