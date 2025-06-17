Brighton Jones LLC Sells 929 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.0%

American Electric Power stock opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $85.93 and a one year high of $110.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.19 and a 200 day moving average of $101.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $829,387.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,116.12. The trade was a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,472. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

