Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 83,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $239.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $193.85 and a one year high of $247.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total transaction of $251,214.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at $251,685.40. The trade was a 49.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $1,211,164.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,554.85. This trade represents a 19.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

