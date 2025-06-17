Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $131.81, but opened at $137.94. Cable One shares last traded at $133.46, with a volume of 16,002 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.53 per share, for a total transaction of $927,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,564.20. This represents a 69.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary E. Meduski acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,652. The trade was a 7.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.25.

Cable One Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 2.0% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cable One by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

