CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Up 60.9% in May

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,408,800 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the May 15th total of 1,497,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 231.6 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Trading Up 5.4%
Shares of ACDSF stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile
