CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Up 60.9% in May

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,408,800 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the May 15th total of 1,497,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 231.6 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of ACDSF stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore’s first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets.

