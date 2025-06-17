Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Centuri from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CTRI opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. Centuri has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,111.95, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Centuri had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $550.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centuri will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Centuri by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,226,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,863,000 after buying an additional 4,036,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centuri by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,667,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,208,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centuri by 13,573.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,316,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after buying an additional 1,306,414 shares in the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Centuri by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 1,224,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,646,000 after buying an additional 27,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centuri by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 447,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

