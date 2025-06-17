Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $23.01 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,341 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.8% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $144.69 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.24.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

