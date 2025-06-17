Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 91,037 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 25,793 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3%

CMCSA opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

