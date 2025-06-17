Contrasting TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) & Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP)

Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Universal Media Group and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Media Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 TELA Bio 0 1 3 0 2.75

TELA Bio has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 350.31%. Given TELA Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than Universal Media Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Media Group $30,000.00 40.48 -$350,000.00 ($0.01) -3.30 TELA Bio $71.22 million 0.89 -$46.66 million ($1.41) -1.14

This table compares Universal Media Group and TELA Bio”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Universal Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TELA Bio. Universal Media Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELA Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Media Group has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELA Bio has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of TELA Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Media Group and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A TELA Bio -60.49% -556.18% -63.13%

Summary

TELA Bio beats Universal Media Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group Inc., a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc. and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc. in January 2016. Universal Media Group Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

