Cormark Has Negative View of Perseus Mining FY2026 Earnings

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perseus Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, June 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Perseus Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at C$3.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.77. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties in West Africa. The company projects are Sissingue Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, and Yaoure Gold Project.

