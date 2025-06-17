Critical Contrast: Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nomura Research Institute and Gibson Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura Research Institute 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gibson Energy 0 2 1 2 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gibson Energy has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura Research Institute 11.96% 21.78% 9.99% Gibson Energy 1.30% 16.18% 3.02%

Dividends

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and Gibson Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Nomura Research Institute pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Gibson Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Nomura Research Institute pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gibson Energy pays out 176.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and Gibson Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura Research Institute $5.10 billion 4.64 $549.54 million $1.08 37.70 Gibson Energy $8.60 billion 0.34 $158.69 million $0.71 25.32

Nomura Research Institute has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gibson Energy. Gibson Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomura Research Institute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Gibson Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Nomura Research Institute shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nomura Research Institute beats Gibson Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nomura Research Institute

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies. This segment also offers research, future projections, and recommendations to society, economics, business, technology, etc. The company's Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online and BPO services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors. Its Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online services primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The company's IT Platform Services segment engages in the data center operation activities and construction of IT platforms and networks to the Financial IT and Industrial IT Solutions segments, as well as provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. This segment is also involved in the research related to advance IT, etc. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. It serves producers, refiners, marketers, and integrated companies, as well as exploration and production companies. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.