D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 832 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $176.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,570 shares of company stock valued at $32,003,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.75.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

