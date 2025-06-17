DA Davidson Predicts Adobe’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Adobe in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the software company will earn $4.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $16.65 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.67.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $401.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 48,834 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 44,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.