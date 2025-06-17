Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,013 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,318 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $59,482,509.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 938,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,918,147.03. The trade was a 35.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,379,092 shares of company stock valued at $156,638,174 over the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.15. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $161.52.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

