Desjardins Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Dollarama

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Dollarama in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$168.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$162.50 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollarama from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$175.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$190.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$186.36.

Dollarama Price Performance

TSE:DOL opened at C$192.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$171.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$153.70. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$121.35 and a 52 week high of C$196.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.31, for a total value of C$794,433.02. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$173.51, for a total value of C$234,234.45. Insiders sold a total of 33,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,667 over the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

Further Reading

