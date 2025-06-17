Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 9,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE DB opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 96.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 28,293.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

