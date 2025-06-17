Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $176.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 108.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.