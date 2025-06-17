Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.51 and last traded at $31.27. Approximately 1,594,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,930,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YANG. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 2,911.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 352,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 340,928 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 196.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 65,302 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $1,306,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Articles

