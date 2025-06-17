Dohj LLC Buys 166 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dohj LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.65.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $270.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

