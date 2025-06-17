Dollarama Q3 EPS Estimate Lifted by National Bank Financial

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Dollarama in a report released on Wednesday, June 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOL. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$165.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$174.00 to C$204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$162.50 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$190.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Dollarama from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$186.36.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$192.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$171.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$153.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$121.35 and a 1-year high of C$196.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$173.51, for a total value of C$234,234.45. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.00, for a total transaction of C$4,480,000.00. Insiders have sold 33,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,667 over the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

