Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Position Increased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 315.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1,581.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $380,451.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,837.08. This trade represents a 26.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Price Performance

NASDAQ DORM opened at $124.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.87. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.05 and a 52-week high of $146.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $507.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.