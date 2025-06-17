DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Holdings Trimmed by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,805 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $1,703,641.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 601,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,417,065.60. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $110,638.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,947 shares in the company, valued at $209,810.16. The trade was a 34.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,021,950 shares of company stock valued at $38,644,036 over the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile



DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

